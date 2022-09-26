21,916 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Novartis accounts for 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

