22,496 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Acquired by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SLY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.40. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

