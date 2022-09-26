23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

23andMe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 2.77 on Thursday. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 2.12 and a twelve month high of 13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,087,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 23andMe by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,717,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,200 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Recommended Stories

