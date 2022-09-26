273 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,881. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.04.

