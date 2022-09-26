311 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76.

