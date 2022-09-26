311 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.