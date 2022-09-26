4,000 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.49. 351,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

