463 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

