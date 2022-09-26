4,803 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

