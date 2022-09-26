4,992 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.42. 95,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,628. 3M has a one year low of $111.62 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

