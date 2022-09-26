50,000 Shares in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,149 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,161 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

GNUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 20,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,290. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 215.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

