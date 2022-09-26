Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 16443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,176,719 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

