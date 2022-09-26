Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.05

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ADN shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadian Timber to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.45 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Read More

