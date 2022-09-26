adbank (ADB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $153,275.00

adbank (ADB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $564,086.00 and approximately $153,275.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

adbank Profile

adbank was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

