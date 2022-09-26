Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

ADBE stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.86. The stock had a trading volume of 141,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.06 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.