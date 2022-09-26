Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 163,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,040,825. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

