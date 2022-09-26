AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF stock remained flat at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

