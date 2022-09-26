AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.98

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 465312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.