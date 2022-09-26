Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.77

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 511156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.
The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
