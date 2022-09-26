Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.77

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 511156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Airbus Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

