Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.82.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alcoa by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after buying an additional 286,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

