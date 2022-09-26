Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.69

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.69 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 281949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The stock has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

