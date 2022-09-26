Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $16.70 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

