American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,962,000 after acquiring an additional 212,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

American Water Works stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.82. 9,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.