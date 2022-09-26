Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $86.17

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

