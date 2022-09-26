Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $22.83

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.