Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $181.38

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $122.94 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.