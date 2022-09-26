Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prudential (PUK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential (NYSE: PUK) recently:

9/23/2022 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52).

9/15/2022 – Prudential is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67).

9/5/2022 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2022 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2022 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Prudential

Institutional Trading of Prudential

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,933 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

