Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/22/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $98.00.

9/12/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

9/6/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $109.00.

8/18/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NEE traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 389,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,396. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

