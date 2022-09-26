Analyzing Peloton Interactive (PTON) and The Competition

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Peloton Interactive to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion -$2.83 billion -0.99 Peloton Interactive Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.27

Peloton Interactive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 15 17 0 2.44 Peloton Interactive Competitors 51 415 897 12 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peloton Interactive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 291.25%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 137.83%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -78.64% -102.05% -34.62% Peloton Interactive Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Volatility and Risk

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peloton Interactive competitors beat Peloton Interactive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

