Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $790.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 790 ($9.55) and last traded at GBX 808.43 ($9.77), with a volume of 5666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807.50 ($9.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 860.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 903.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

