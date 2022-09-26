Argon Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $107,541.10 and $128,785.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.01820896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 96,479,389 coins and its circulating supply is 93,697,903 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.