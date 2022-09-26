Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.52

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 2700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,658.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

