Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 67 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

MTN stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.77 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vail Resorts

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.