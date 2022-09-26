Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.47. 3,358,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

