Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 301 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.