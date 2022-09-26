Auto Market Capitalization Hits $18.41 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $228.27 or 0.01214129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Auto Profile

Auto was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 80,638 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auto is autofarm.network.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

