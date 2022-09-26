Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 709.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 596 ($7.20) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

AUTO opened at GBX 570.60 ($6.89) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08).

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

