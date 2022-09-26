Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $206.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.90.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

