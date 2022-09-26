Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $324.94 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.32 or 0.00091774 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $7.11 billion and $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00031305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,634,973 coins and its circulating supply is 295,885,713 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

