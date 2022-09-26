AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,113 ($37.61) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,800 ($33.83).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,278.25 ($39.61).

AVEVA Group Price Performance

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,155 ($38.12) on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,987 ($48.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,602.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

