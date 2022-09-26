Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $12.43 or 0.00065681 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,919.14 or 1.00002838 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006781 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059823 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005732 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00079731 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.