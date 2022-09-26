AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0096

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $61.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,061.82 or 1.09708981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058287 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

