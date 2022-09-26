Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.76).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

LON:BAB traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 304.20 ($3.68). 788,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.87. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($4.69). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 950.63.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.