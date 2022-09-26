Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:BDGI opened at C$30.41 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.05.

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$59,874.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.96.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

