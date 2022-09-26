Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
TSE:BDGI opened at C$30.41 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$59,874.69.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.
