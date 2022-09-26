Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $376.63. 14,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.73 and its 200 day moving average is $426.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

