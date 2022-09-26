Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average is $238.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

