Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $11.32 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $169.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

