Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.