Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $5.39 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $136.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,698. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.