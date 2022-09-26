Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 2,731 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.22. 94,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

