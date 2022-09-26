Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,039 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Trading Down 2.2 %

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

ECL stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.01. 25,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

